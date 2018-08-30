Evacuation order and alert partially rescinded for Nadina Lake Fire

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has rescinded a portion of the evacuation order and alert issued Aug. 15 for the Nadina Lake Fire, which is burning approximately 40 km southwest of Burns Lake.

This fire has burned 85,428 hectares.

An evacuation order remains in place from the Tahtsa Forest Service Road (FSR) to east of the Verdun FSR; north of the Owen Lake Road to the Shelfords FSR and the shore of Ootsa Lake.

An evacuation alert remains in place from the Glacier FSR to the Parrott FSR and Mount Colley Road.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the Nadina Lake Fire experienced little growth Wednesday, with fire behaviour minimal within the fire’s perimeter.

Helicopter bucketing took place on Wednesday supporting crews throughout the Nadina fire and crews continue to perform mop-up on Owen East and from Nadina Mountain to Nadina Main.

A heavy helicopter was operating in the Wisteria area Wednesday supporting guard construction. Equipment is working to tighten existing guards.

Structural protection crews continue to monitor and work areas around the fire on rotating shifts, 24 hours a day. The machine guard on the western flank is nearing completion, and crews have not observed any spotting over the past 48 hours.

