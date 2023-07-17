Evacuation and alerts amended for Peacock Creek fire

Firefighters continue to battle stubborn blaze

New map shows changes to evacuation and alert areas in face of the Peacock Creek fire south of Houston. (Regional District of Bulkley Nechako illustration)

New map shows changes to evacuation and alert areas in face of the Peacock Creek fire south of Houston. (Regional District of Bulkley Nechako illustration)

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has amended an evacuation order and an evacution alert issued last week when the Peacock Creek fire south and to the west of Houston flared up.

Upon the recommendation of the BC Wildfire Service the order no longer pertains to properties south of Westview Estates Road.

But the July 11 order remains in place for properties north of and including Westview Estates Road.

The July 12 evacuation alert has been broaded to include properties south of Teer Road, including Bold Road and extending east to the existing alert area.

For those returning, the regional district is asking people to use the Carrier Forest Service Road.

Firefighters bolstered by heavy equipment continued to work at the stubborn Peacock Creek fire.

First report July 6, the fire grew quickly because of a wind shift July 11, resisting attempts by ground crews and aircraft to halt its progress.

The BC Wildfire Service has now added this fire to several others so they can be managed by one team to create what is now called the Nadina Complex.

