There are 732 properties in the RDOS and Osoyoos under evacuation alert - but not currently orders - due to an approaching wildfire. (RDOS)

Evacuation alerts issued after wildfire crosses border into Okanagan

At least 732 properties are under alert, but not evacuation order, so far

Evacuation alerts have been issued for 732 properties including much of the Town of Osoyoos due to a growing wildfire that has crossed the U.S. border into Osoyoos.

The properties affected include those in Electoral Area B (Cawston) and in Area C (Rural Osoyoos). The alert covers the area north of the Canada/U.S. border to the intersection of Highway 97 and Hwy 3, west and north along Hwy 3.

The fire is named the Lone Pine Creek and is currently located approximately five kilometres southwest of Osoyoos, and south of the border with the United States. According to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources, the fire has crossed the border into Canada as of 8:15 p.m.

A BC Wildfire Service officer and helicopter are assessing the fire, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The last update on the size of the fire before it crossed the border had it at least 1,000 hectares in size.

The full list of impacted properties can be found online at the emergency.rdos.bc.ca site The wildfire is currently burning on the south side of the Canada-United States border, a wildfire officer and helicopter are assessing the incident.

This is a developing story. More information to come.

B.C. Wildfires 2023

