Evacuation alert, order rescinded for Tweedsmuir Complex fires

Some sections of the fires are receiving snow

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has rescinded the evacuation alert in its entirety for the Tweedsmuir Complex fires.

The evacuation order for these fires has also been recently rescinded.

The Tweedsmuir Complex consists of the Dean River, Ramsey Creek, Tesla Lake, Pondosy Bay, Klinaklini Lake, Monarch Mountain and Wilderness Lake wildfires, which have consumed 301,549 hectares.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, this group of fires has shown little growth for some time.

“Some sections of the fires in the north Tweedsmuir area are receiving snow, and the latest satellite imaging has not recorded heat for the past four days. This indicates that, while the fires are not out, the activity is so low that it cannot be recorded by this technology.”

