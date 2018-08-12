Evacuation alert now includes parts of Endako and Fraser Lake

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) has expanded the evacuation order and evacuation alert for the Shovel Lake Fire, which is burning approximately 30 km northeast of Burns Lake.

The evacuation order is in effect for the area east of the center of Taltapin Lake to west of the Sutherland Forest Service Road (FSR) and Trout FSR; south of Hannay Lake to approximately three km south of Tatin Lake.

The expanded evacuation alert is for the area east of the Augier Main FSR to Dog Creek Trail FSR; north of Hwy. 16 and the north shore of Fraser Lake; south of Sutherland River and Stuart Lake. This alert now includes Endako (north of Hwy. 16) and the north shore of Fraser Lake.

The Shovel Lake Fire has consumed 30,000 hectares after experiencing significant growth last week. This fire moved north and is now between Justine Lake and the Trout Forest Service Road. The fire is approximately 6.7 km north of Endako and Hwy. 16.

The RDBN has also expanded the evacuation order and evacuation alert for the Verndun Mountain Fire, which is located 17 km southwest of Grassy Plains. This fire has burned approximately 4,500 hectares.

The expanded evacuation order is in effect from the Tatalaska FSR south to Ootsa Lake; Keefes Landing Road east to the end of Takysie Lake, Cheslatta Road and Square Lake.

The expanded evacuation alert now includes Tatalrose Road south to Ootsa Lake, west of Tatalrose Lake to Ootsanee Lake and Uncha Lake.

The check out the full list of evacuation orders and alerts, visit https://www.rdbn.bc.ca.

