Evacuation alert for Morice River Wildfire

Upon recommendations from BC Wildfire Service, an evacuation alert has been issued by the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako and BC Parks effective Aug. 22, 2022, at 2 p.m. hours due to a wildfire.

Because of the potential danger to life and health the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has issued an Evacuation Alert for the Morice River Wildfire #R21755 area, starting at the Lamprey Creek Recreation Site on the Morice River, the alert area follows the Morice River FSR South, including everything west of the road. At the junction between Morice River FSR and Lamprey FSR, the alert area follows Lamprey FSR south. At the Lamprey Lake Recreation Site, the alert area turns North-West, continuing straight across the Morice Lake to -127.611W by 54.105N, where it heads north to -127.600W by 54.306N. It then moves east to -127.348W by 54.308N. From there, it includes everything West and South of the Chisholm FSR until it is directly north of the Lamprey Creek recreation site, as shown on the attached map.

An evacuation alert has been issued to prepare residents to evacuate their premises or property should it be found necessary. Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation; however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

For more information contact the RDBN at 250-692-1553.