Evacuation Alert cancelled for Cedervale and Woodcock, as wildfire poses ‘no threat’

A map from the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine shows the areas of Cedervale and Woodcock, where an Evacuation Alert was cancelled on July 24. (Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine photo)

The Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine has cancelled the Evacuation Alert issued for the Cedervale and Woodcock communities, effective July 24 at 4 p.m. The alert, which was originally issued on July 14 due to the Woodcock wildfire, was lifted at the recommendation of BC Wildfire Service, as the fire no longer poses a threat to the residents or properties in the area.

The initial alert was issued for residents within a specified area, between the eight and 23-kilometre markers on Cedarvale Rd., as they were advised to prepare for potential evacuation due to the escalating wildfire situation. The Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine acknowledged the fluid nature of the situation, with shifting conditions potentially necessiting the Evacuation Alert’s reissue or even an Evacuation Order, constraining the notice period for residents.

READ MORE: Terrace area grapples with escalating wildfires as August heatwave, drought feared

The Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine strongly encouraged locals to register for its mass notification system, which provides real-time updates on the evolving wildfire situation in the district. Residents were advised to locate family members, agree on an evacuation plan, pack essential items and secure transportation and accommodation arrangements in preparation for a potential evacuation.

An Emergency Support Services hotline has been set up, which can be accessed at (250) 641-2443, to aid residents who may be displaced due to the emergency. For now, the hotline will be used if the situation changes and to help residents get back residents to their properties, if they left voluntarily.

The Woodcock wildfire, first detected on July 11, had defied containment efforts by BC Wildfire Service. The fire, suspected to have been caused by lightning, is located just 1.5 kilometres north of the Woodcock Airport and has grown to 102 hectares.

Viktor Elias joined the Terrace Standard in April 2023.

Tips or story ideas? (250) 638-7283 ext. 5411 or viktor.elias@terracestandard.com.

Like the Terrace Standard on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bc wildfires