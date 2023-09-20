Resting in a Houston parking lot this Eurasian Collared Dove was not too worried about people passing by. At first site you would think that it was hurt but after a few minutes it did fly off to a tree. This species was not known to the area until approximately 10 years ago. The ancestors to these birds were known for being pet doves. These birds enjoy berries and insects and stay local all year round. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)
