The sidewalk along the 10th Ave. location of the Esso gas station under development has been torn up due to construction, but will be replaced. (Houston Today photo)

Esso station developer had eyes on Houston for some time

Expects to open for business in April 2022

The owner of what will be Houston’s newest gas bar, convenience store and restaurant has had his eye on the community for some years.

That’s because Parm Klar used to live in Terrace and would frequently pass through Houston when travelling on Highway 16 (Hwy. 16).

“​I am in the gas station business. I was looking for the opportunity to build one, then I came across this location,” said Klar last week.

​”I bought this land from Husky so I had the choice according to my contract to build either Husky or Esso so we choose Esso,” he said of the property on 10th where ground was broken June 4 and where construction work is underway.

“I know Houston because when I used to live in Terrace we always drove through Houston. I liked the location and I think that is the best location for a gas station.”

Back in his Terrace area days, Klar ran the combination Esso and Mac’s convenience store in Thornhill, just outside of Terrace.

These days he’s in Williams Lake and looking forward to adding to his business interests by opening here in April 2022.

The development permit for the construction obtained from the District of Houston carries a value of $1.5 million and Prince George-based GPS Construction is the main contractor on the project.

Klar says he is unsure of how many local people will be working on the project, saying “everyone we contacted in Houston in the past seems be already busy with LNG, but we are buying most of our supplies locally and love to hire local people to work if we can find.”

He estimates the business, when opened, will need between 10 and 12 people.

The restaurant will be of a different brand than Esso and Klar has been talking to KFC but that nothing has been decided yet.

While the service station will sell Imperial Oil’s Esso products, Imperial won’t have a direct role in the development. That’s because it sold off its retail sites in 2016 and now has other companies selling its products.

In this circumstance, Esso has contracted out to Husky Retail which then struck a commercial arrangement with Klar.

