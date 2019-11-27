Extinction Rebellion, shown here at a past protest, will be holding a “funeral procession” in Vancouver on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. (Extinction Rebellion/Facebook)

Environmental group to host ‘Funeral for Extinction’ march in Vancouver on Black Friday

Climate strike event to be held on the same day

A group of environmental activists are hosting a funeral-themed procession in Vancouver on Black Friday.

The event, dubbed “Funeral for Extinction” will be hosted by Extinction Rebellion, the group that closed down bridges across Canada on Oct. 7 in an attempt to spur more climate change action from the federal government.

VIDEO: Climate demonstrators shut down Canadian bridges as part of global action

According to the Facebook page for the event, it’s meant to symbolize that if nothing is done about climate change, the “climate and ecological crisis will worsen, leaving us with a future of droughts, floods and starvation.”

It is being held on Black Friday to bring attention to how corporations encourage buying “unnecessary” goods.

Participants are asked to wear black funeral attire and be as “theatrical” as possible, including wearing face veils, top hats and suits.

The procession will start in Art Phillips Park at 1 p.m., and wind its way through the streets and malls of the city’s downtown.

At 2:30 p.m., the procession will arrive at the corner of Robson Street and Thurlow Avenue for a clothing swap, seed trade, and a chance to learn how to mend clothing.

The mock funeral procession is taking place the same day as a climate strike hosted by Sustainabiliteens Vancouver. The group, which has hosted the past Vancouver climate strikes, has dubbed this week’s event “Futurefest.”

The climate strike will be held at Vancouver City Centre SkyTrain Station, and run from noon till 3 p.m.

Unlike previous strikes, this one will not have a march component, but will include a welcome dance, a flash mob, a clothing drive, and an open mic.

The group said the event is mean to prove that “sustainability shouldn’t have to be a luxury product.”

READ MORE: Thousands join Greta Thunberg for climate strike in Vancouver

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cat found emaciated inside Chinese shipping container to be adopted, BC SPCA says
Next story
North Vancouver man, 21, facing child porn charges after police search home

Just Posted

Judge reserves sentencing decision in Luke Strimbold sex assault case

The Crown is seeking four to six years federal time; the defence wants 18 months in provincial jail

Former Burns Lake mayor to be sentenced today for sex crimes against minors

Luke Strimbold pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual assault involving boys in May

Environment Canada issues alert for ‘cold and blustery weather’ this week

Temperatures in the -15 C to -25 C range expected through to the end of the week

Kentucky Derby in Houston

The Houston Figure Skating Club held a Kentucky Derby Themed ladies auction… Continue reading

Millworkers now eligible for employment assistance

Federal program approved as of Nov. 17

Cat found emaciated inside Chinese shipping container to be adopted, BC SPCA says

At first she froze in terror every time she saw a human, but now Journey is on the road to recovery

Environmental group to host ‘Funeral for Extinction’ march in Vancouver on Black Friday

Climate strike event to be held on the same day

B.C. woman charged with breaching probation order related to animal cruelty

Catherine Jessica Adams was sentenced Nov. 26 in Quesnel Law Courts

North Vancouver man, 21, facing child porn charges after police search home

Dylan Phillips is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 11

B.C. sees greatest drop in gang homicides across Canada in 2018: report

Canada sees first drop in gang-linked deaths since 2014

Landmark ‘fair comment’ case settled between B.C. school trustee and former union president

Glen Hansman’s application to have Neufeld defamation case thrown out granted by B.C. judge

RCMP look for suspect driver after truck fatally hits dog on owner’s driveway

Kamloops RCMP are looking for the driver of a white Ford F150

B.C. launches ‘modernization’ of medical professional colleges

Reduced from 20 to five, elections eliminated, Adrian Dix says

Climate change threatens food production in countries that need it most: study

For some countries, average farm production could increase while fisheries decline

Most Read