Environmental and animal rights activists chain themselves to front doors of Kelowna bank

A group of environmental and animal rights activists held signs on Monday morning in front of Interior Savings Credit Union, which sponsors Kelowna RibFest. (Dan Taylor - Kelowna Capital News)

A group of environmental and animal rights activists chained themselves together to the front doors of Interior Savings Credit Union in downtown Kelowna on Monday to protest the bank’s support of Ribfest.

The activists wore black shirts saying “stop supporting ribfest violence” and held signs that said “stop sponsoring Ribfest.” You can watch a live stream of the protest on Direct Action Everywhere Facebook’s page.

According to a press release, the group claims Interior Savings sponsors not only the Kelowna Ribfest, but other Ribfest events across B.C.

Protestor Amy Soranno shares her thoughts on why she is an environmental and animal rights activitst protesting against Interior Savings decision to sponsor ribfest #protest #kelowna pic.twitter.com/3nul8Yy0j5 — Kelowna Capital News (@KelownaCapNews) November 18, 2019

“Festivals like these cannot happen without sponsors donating money, therefore we are calling on Interior Savings to stop supporting a festival that destroys our environment and supports farms that have been proven to conduct criminal animal cruelty,” said activist Amy Soranno in a press release.

Soranno said they will remain locked to the doors until they are either removed by police or the bank drops its sponsorship of Ribfest.

“We’ve done legal protests for many years now. Our concerns have been ignored, they haven’t been addressed so as I said extreme times call for extreme measures,” said Soranno.

“We will go as far as necessary until either the police remove us or until Interior Savings agress to drop their sponsorship of Ribfest.”

Kelowna RCMP Sgt. Greg Woodcox said he spoke with the protestors and told management at the bank why they were there.

“They understand that people have the right to protest,” said Woodcox, adding police do not intend to remove the protesters at the moment.

“Not in the immediate future, but as you know this is not going to go on forever. Hopefully people can make their point in a peaceful way and then we’ll do the same thing.”

In July a similar protest was held by a group called the Kelowna Climate Save at the Kelowna RibFest.

During that protest the group used chalk to mark the sidewalks outside Interior Saving to express their concern about the impact animal agriculture has on the planet.

Interior Savings did not immediately respond to an interview request.

More to come.

Paul Clarke

Assistant bureau chief, B.C. Interior South Division