The BC SPCA 2022 calendar contest. (BC SPCA photo/Lakes District News)

Enter your pet’s photos to win a spot in BC SPCA 2022 calendar

The contest is open until the midnight of Feb. 28

The British Columbia Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (BC SPCA) is calling upon pet lovers to submit their pet’s photos for their 2022 calendar.

For many animal-lovers, their pets have gotten them through some tough times during the past year and the calendar contest, presented by Hill’s Pet Nutrition, offers a great way to celebrate all the pets of B.C.

“With the events of the last year, many of us have been able to spend more time than ever with our pets,” says Tess Repenning, senior manger of digital giving for the BC SPCA. “We know there are lots of animal-lovers out there with a camera roll full of pictures of their pets and our annual calendar contest is the perfect way to share them while raising urgently needed funds for homeless, abused and injured animals.”

According to the new release, the BC SPCA helped more than 97,000 domestic, farm and wild animals in need throughout last year, through cruelty investigations, sheltering and adoption, emergency veterinary care and rehabilitation and a wide range of outreach, advocacy and education services.

Participants are invited to upload their pet’s photo and story to the contest website and then invite friends and family to donate in support of their furry friend. Thirteen animals with most votes by Feb. 28 midnight, will win a spot in the 2022 BC SPCA calendar.

This year’s contest has some additional new features with presenting sponsor Hill’s Pet Nutrition’s participation. Those entering a “super cute image” but don’t make it into the top 13, will still be in the running to be the Hill’s Honourable Mention, which will also be printed in this year’s calendar. Hill’s will also be giving 25 bonus votes to anyone signing up with a donation of $25 or more on the contest’s Feb. 11 launch day.

Hill’s provides all the food for the cats and dogs in BC SPCA care and Frances Cheslo, engagement specialist, Hill’s Pet Nutrition Canada expressed excitement on behalf of the company for their extended role as sponsors for the fundraiser.

“We are delighted to be supporting this fun and very important fundraiser. We could all use a smile these days, and what better way to do that than sharing our cute animal shots for a good cause,” says Cheslo. “We are so excited to see all the pictures that are shared and look forward to crowning one lucky pet as the Hill’s Honourable Mention.”

To register and learn more visit spca.bc.ca/calendar or contact the BC SPCA at events@spca.bc.ca or Generosity Services at 1-855.622.7722.

