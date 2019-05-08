Employees recover after breathing fumes from package sent to offices of B.C. development

Hazmat experts on way to South Fraser Way offices after package causes symptoms in workers

UPDATE:

Assistant fire chief Craig Bird expects the Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service will have wrapped up at a hazmat situation on South Fraser Way by 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Two people are doing fine after being “overcome with some fumes” when they opened a letter at the South Fraser Way of The Court just east of Ware Street.

Bird said the two women were likely being decontaminated at around 3:30 p.m., while the area itself and the letter were cleaned up by a hazmat contractor called in by the AFRS.

The substance that may have caused a reaction from the two women is still unknown at this point, and Bird said it’s unclear if or when that may come to light.

“We may never know,” Bird said.

As of 3:30 p.m., traffic was still down to one lane in each direction along South Fraser Way, but Bird said he anticipates the road will be fully open by 4 p.m.

The file, he said, has been passed over to the Abbotsford Police Department to investigate the matter.

–-

ORIGINAL:

Two people are recovering after being “overcome” by fumes after opening a package sent to a local development’s office in central Abbotsford.

But the substance involved is still unknown and out-of-town experts have been called in to determine how to proceed

Emergency crews were called to the South Fraser Way offices of The Court around noon Wednesday.

“Some employees opened a letter and were overcome with some fumes,” assistant fire chief Craig Bird said at the scene, around an hour after firefighters first arrived.

The employees, Bird said, are “doing really well right now,” but exhibited undefined symptoms after first encountering the package.

“It’s all about the unknown at this point of time,” Bird said. “We’re maintaining all precautions with both the patients and our crews until we find out what this is.”

South Fraser Way was closed outside The Court’s office. Crews remain on scene, but one lane in each direction was opened around 12:30 p.m.

