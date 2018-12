The company said it is currently investigating the cause

West Fraser has confirmed an employee died at its Maxville, Florida site this morning (Nov. 30).

Tara Knight, who works in West Fraser’s communications department, said details of the incident are still unknown.

“We are working with authorities on site to determine what happened. Our thoughts are with the employee’s family and our employees at this time,” she said via email.

More to come.

