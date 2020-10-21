Emergency assistance agreement signed

The District has signed an expanded agreement with the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako, which also covers its member municipalities to fully provide emergency assistance or request emergency assistance.

It builds on an existing agreement of earlier this year by adding structural fire assistance.

“The ability to request or authorize mutual aid services has been expanded to include the Fire Chief, which recognizes the urgency of making or responding to a request for mutual aid, particularly a structure fire,” indicates a memo to council.

Under the agreement, a requesting local government agrees to cover the costs of a responding local government for essential services such as water and sewer and for emergency resources such as fuel and firefighting foam.

If equipment is lost or damaged as a result of negligence of a requesting party, the requesting party will be responsible for the costs of damage or loss.