Green party leader Elizabeth May and fiance John Kidder will wed at Victoria’s Christ Church Cathedral on Earth Day – April 22. (Photo Courtesy Julia Kidder)

Elizabeth May’s B.C. wedding will be a ‘low carbon affair’ on Earth Day

Green party leader’s wedding party to depart in a cavalcade of electric cars

In a show of love for the planet and one another, Green party leader Elizabeth May and B.C. man John Kidder will wed on International Earth Day in Victoria’s Christ Church Cathedral.

The planetary union will be a ‘low-carbon affair,’ with guests encouraged to arrive via bicycle, bus, train or ferry, and the wedding party will be heading to the reception in a cavalcade of electric cars.

READ ALSO: Federal Green Party leader Elizabeth May engaged to B.C. Interior man

The Island-centric wedding will see the couple’s Vancouver Island friends create floral wreaths and bouquets from locally-sourced flowers and Salt Spring Island designer Sue Earle design and create May’s wedding dress.

May and Kidder met during the 2013 B.C. provincial election when Kidder was a Green Party candidate in the B.C. Interior.

Kidder is a retired technology entrepreneur from Ashcroft. He was one of the founders of the Green Party in 1983.

According to a news release from the Green Party, the couple “share a deep commitment to planetary issues.”

The ceremony will be held at 12 p.m. on April 22 at the Christ Church Cathedral at 930 Burdett Avenue.

READ ALSO: Elizabeth May, other anti-pipeline protestors to be criminally charged

