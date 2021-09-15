The electric vehicle charging station is now installed in Houston. These are known as Level 3 chargers which power up an electric vehicle at a faster rate than Level 2 or Level 1 chargers. In Houston they are installed in the laneway north of 9th Street, a project to cost roughly $250,000 but at no charge to the District of Houston. BC Hydro official Bob Gammer said that works out to between $6 and $7 per 100 kilometres of charging power from one of its Level 3 chargers. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)