Electric vehicle charger could be installed

Would be part of network along Hwy16

Houston could soon have a new electric vehicle charging station, part of a proposed network of stations along Hwy16 and other northern and interior highways which advocates say will help promote more use of zero emission vehicles.

An expression of interest is being forwarded by the District of Houston council to the Charge North Electronic Vehicle network for one Level 2 charger which charges vehicles at a faster rate compared to older models.

The goal of the network is to install 120 Level 2 stations within two years along more than 2,78o kilometres of highway stretching from south of Kamloops out to Haida Gwaii.

Money to cover 73 per cent of the total $5.3 million cost will come from the provincial CleanBC Community Fund.

The network is looking for the remainder of the money and so far wants local governments to be responsible for between 11 and 23 per cent of total project costs.

The chargers are to be installed in visible and accessible locations, close to amenities for drivers and passengers while the vehicles are being charged.

District of Houston chief administrative officer Gerald Pinchbeck said the one public use Level 1 station in Houston at Steelhead Park does work but is no longer supported by its manufacturer and that no parts are available for it.

“We will be investigating costs to decommision this station,” he said.

There is no fee to use the current charger and the District is absorbing the cost of the electricity.

Level 2 charging stations can charge an electric vehicle within 2 to 6 hours, much faster than a Level 1 (120-volt) charging station, which can take 8 to 12 hours. A Level 2 becomes necessary for owners who drive long distances or don’t have the time to recharge their car during the day.

These stations are compatible with most battery electric vehicles and plugin hybrids, but Tesla vehicles would need an adapter.

There are currently 9,000 electric vehicles in B.C., but more are anticipated to hit the road — as many as 300,000 are expected in the province by 2030. The province does have a goal of having every vehicle sold in B.C. by 2040 to be zero emission.

(With files from Brittany Gervais)

