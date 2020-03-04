Wet’suwet’en First Nation chief councillor Maureen Luggi. (Contributed photo)

Elected Wet’suwet’en leaders want in on rights and title agreement

Say hereditary chiefs have excluded them

Elected Wet’suwet’en leaders are continuing to speak up to be included in ongoing discussions surrounding a tentative land rights and title agreement reached between hereditary chiefs and the provincial and federal governments.

“Negotiation of this agreement has moved forward without our Wet’suwet’en communities,” said Maureen Luggi, the chief councillor of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation located west of Burns Lake today.

Details of that agreement, which was reached March 1 in Smithers between Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs and the provincial and federal governments, have yet to emerge but are expected to be debated and accepted or rejected by Wet’suwet’en members over the next two weeks.

The tentative agreement, for now, has eased tensions in the region over the continued progress of work along the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline route south of Houston.

Wet’suwet’en chiefs have long opposed pipeline work in that area, asserting traditional decision-making authority.

The refusal to obey a B.C. Supreme Court injunction to stop restricting access in that area resulted in arrests early last month, touching off a series of sympathy blockades and demonstrations across the country.

“While we respect that our hereditary leaders are an important part of our governing system and culture, we are mindful that the Office of the Wet’suwet’en is a society registered under provincial law,” said Luggi.

“While this society purport to represent out Wet’suwet’en communities, they have effectively left us out of these discussions and excluded us from participation in reaching the agreement.”

Luggi was also critical of the federal and provincial governments, saying elected Wet’suwet’en leaders were ignored during negotiations.

She said the Wet’suwet’en First Nation council is reaching out to other elected band councils and to the Office of the Wet’suwet’en to “encourage transparency and inclusive engagement.”

“Negotiation of legal and political issues regarding aboriginal rights and title must be a collective effort, as both hereditary and elected leaders represent the same people,” she said.

Luggi is now one of five elected Wet’suwet’en Nation chief councillors to issue a call for inclusion.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Unlicensed practitioner hosted ‘Botox and filler party’ despite court order: B.C. regulator
Next story
Victoria man acquitted of speeding after judge agrees he needed to accelerate to avoid truck

Just Posted

Elected Wet’suwet’en leaders want in on rights and title agreement

Say hereditary chiefs have excluded them

Wet’suwet’en elected council wants in on pipeline, B.C. land talks

Deal with Ottawa, Victoria leaves councils out, hereditary chiefs told

Terrace farm hosts second annual meet and greet for farmers in Skeena-Bulkley Valley

The event will be held at Thimbleberry Farm in Terrace on March 7

Indigenous-led land use, reducing annual cut amounts among recommendations from conservation group

SkeenaWild’s report looks at how northwest B.C. can sustainably develop its forestry sector

Elected Wet’suwet’en councillor calls for inclusivity in consensus building over deal

There are more than 5,000 Wet’suwet’en people throughout the province and country

‘One day at a time’: ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek speaks one year after cancer diagnosis

Trebek said the past year had both good and bad days

Three 16-year-olds arrested after $30K, guns and drugs seized in Kelowna raid

Three 16-year-old boys were arrested in relation to the bust

Victoria man acquitted of speeding after judge agrees he needed to accelerate to avoid truck

Gabriel Raoul Nicol Milne was issued a speeding ticket in March of 2019

Unlicensed practitioner hosted ‘Botox and filler party’ despite court order: B.C. regulator

Maria Ezzati was allegedly administering cosmetic medical injectables to three different people for cash

Undetected cracks blamed for Enbridge gas pipeline blast in B.C. in 2018

Transportation Safety Board says pipeline ruptured due to stress corrosion on outside surface

Alberta man who took magic mushrooms found not guilty of assaulting professor

Judge accepted that Matthew Brown didn’t remember the attack and found him not guilty

Hand-washing key to halting coronavirus, but some B.C. hospitals not meeting hygiene goals

Doctors failing to wash their hands as much as they should, surveillance at hospitals show

Toilet paper roll selling for $100 on Craigslist as people capitalize on COVID-19 fears

A plethora of posts selling toilet paper have popped up on Facebook and Craigslist in the past few days

Canadians flying from B.C. to Australia charged after 16 kg of meth found in suitcases

The pair of Canadian nationals have been charged with a number of illicit drug possession

Most Read