Ernest, also known as ‘Ernie,’ is a chocolate labrador found drugged by Good Samaritan on the Sunshine Coast. (SPCA handout)

Elderly dog ‘Ernie’ on the mend after ingesting THC, cocaine

The BC SPCA says it’s unclear how the drugs ended up in the chocolate Labrador’s system

The BC SPCA say staff at its Sunshine Coast branch are taking care of a stray senior Labrador named Ernest after he somehow ingested THC and high levels of cocaine.

The animal welfare organization said in a post on their website that the chocolate lab, nicknamed Ernie, was found by a Good Samaritan this week. Staff noticed he was very uncoordinated, and within two hours of being in their care became almost unresponsive.

Branch manager Marika Donnelly said Ernie was rushed to a vet where a test detected the ingested drugs.

The vet also found he was suffering from other injuries, including a painful, untreated ear infection.

READ MORE: BC SPCA has new plan to decrease the number of animals in its care

READ MORE: Good Samaritan rescues cat found in heaps of garbage at B.C. landfill

“Ernie’s ears were so bad that he had a horrible odour emanating from him,” Donnelly said. “The vet could not see if his eardrums are intact as there was so much pus and debris in the ear canal.”

The vet also found a benign mass on his right leg that needs to be removed, and two lower canine teeth that need to be extracted. His medical treatment is expected to cost about $2,000.

The good news: Ernie is on the road to recovery, which staff expect to take about two months. Then, he can find a new home.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘He loved being a cowboy’: Family of missing man to leave Merritt without answers
Next story
Manafort lied to investigators in Russia probe, judge rules

Just Posted

All Native Basketball Tournament Day 4: Recap

Results and highlights from day 4 at the 2019 All Native Basketball Tournament

All Native Basketball Tournament Day 3: Recap

Highlights from around Day 3 of the tournament

No running water at trailer park

Residents of the Uplands Trailer Court west of Burns Lake have been… Continue reading

Unist’ot’en not joining hereditary chiefs’ provincial reconciliation

A potlatch feast will be held in March by the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs to discuss with clans.

Wet’suwet’en Strong shirts dominate All Native Tournament opening ceremonies

Committee vice-president says the basketball tournament in Prince Rupert shouldn’t be about politics

How much do you really know about love, romance and Valentine’s Day?

Take this short quiz and put your knowledge to the test

B.C. Hydro rates to rise another 8.1 per cent in next five years

Rates have gone up 70 per cent over the last decade

Antique store wants to return Canadian WW1 veteran’s letter to family

The letter was found in a box in the Prairie Pickers Café in Steinbach, Man

Kamloops teens charged with plotting to attack school

A boy and a girl, are accused of conspiring to attack administrators, teachers and students at the school

Pence urges Europe to quit Iran deal

Pence accuses Europe of trying to bust U.S. sanctions against Iran

Avalanche victim identified as Alberta man in his 20s

Outdoor guides warn against high winds in the mountains Family Day weekend

Why cancer is deadlier than fire for firefighters in B.C.

The silent threat that is killing firefighters and how the profession is fighting back

BC Hydro forced to misspend billions on private energy contracts, report says

Previous government pressured it to buy too much of the wrong energy at inflated prices, report says

Amazon ditches New York headquarters

The online retailer faced opposition from some New York politicians

Most Read