Eighth case of confirmed measles carries low transmission risk: Island Health

Latest case of measles on south Island is believed to be travel-related

A new case of measles on the south Island offers a low risk of transmission, according to Island Health.

Dr. Dee Hoyano, Island Health medical health officer, says there is a very low risk of transmission and there are no high-risk public exposures on Vancouver Island, but this serves as a reminder for people to get up-to-date on their immunizations. The latest case of measles is believed to be travel-related.

This brings the total number of lab-confirmed measles cases on Vancouver Island to eight.

READ MORE: New case of measles makes sixth in South Island

Contact tracing on Vancouver Island was limited to one medical clinic and all of the individuals potentially affected have been contacted. Those who are not fully immunized were offered a vaccine that, if taken within six days of exposure, provides protection against measles.

Since February, Island Health has administered more than 7,300 measles vaccinations, which is double what was administered the previous year. Public Health continues to offer extra clinics to meet increased requests for immunization.

A provincial measles catch-up program is underway, helping families protect their children against measles. The program runs until the end of June, and provides measles vaccine for children who have not begun or completed their series. For more information about the measles catch-up program, visit www.islandhealth.ca/catch-up.

Symptoms of measles include fever, runny nose, sore throat, cough, diarrhea and red eyes, followed a few days later by a rash that starts on the face and spreads to the chest. If you develop symptoms, please contact your health care provider before you visit them so they can take precautions to prevent transmission of measles to others.

Call 811 for information any time or visit healthlinkbc.ca.


