Police take photos around a covered body in Toronto after a van mounted a sidewalk crashing into a number of pedestrians on Monday, April 23, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

The eight women and two men killed in Toronto van attack identified

10 people were killed on Monday after a man in a van mowed down dozens of people

The victims of this week’s van attack in Toronto include eight women and two men, authorities said Friday as they released their identities and announced more charges against the man arrested in connection with the incident.

Dr. Dirk Huyer, the chief coroner for Ontario, said the victims range in age from 22 to 94 years old, and include two foreign nationals — a student from South Korea and a man from Jordan who was visiting family in Toronto.

“This was a very complex tragedy, continues to involve significant steps of investigation, and given the events and circumstances, we undertook scientific efforts to confirm and ensure all the proper identifications,” Huyer said.

“We needed to do the additional work to ensure there was no confusion or any potential additional grief that was already burdened by this tragedy.”

Huyer said his office has spoken with the families of all ten people killed.

Alek Minassian, 25, of Richmond Hill, Ont., is facing 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder in connection with the Monday incident, which also left 16 people injured.

Police said Friday investigators have identified more people who were injured in the attack and expect to file three additional attempted-murder charges against Minassian at his next court hearing, set for May 10.

Insp. Bryan Bott said investigators have interviewed more than 170 witnesses so far and have more than 100 remaining. Police have also searched Minassian’s home and seized several items, Bott said.

“Our work will continue as we look to move this case forward and secure a successful prosecution,” he said.

Related: B.C. man’s great-aunt among 10 victims of Toronto attack

Related: Officer’s actions ‘one shining moment’ after Toronto van attack

Related: Toronto van attack suspect faces 10 counts of first-degree murder

Here are the names of the victims:

  • Renuka Amarasingha, 45 of Toronto
  • Andrea Bradden, 33 of Woodbridge
  • Geraldine Brady, 83 of Toronto
  • So He Chung, 22, a student from Korea
  • Anne Marie D’Amico, 30 of Toronto
  • Mary Elizabeth Forsyth, 94 of Toronto
  • Ji Hun Kim, 22 of Toronto
  • Dorothy Sewell, 80 of Toronto
  • Chul Min Kang, 45 of Toronto
  • Munir Abdo Habib Najjar, 85, who was visiting from Jordan

Related: Grief over deadly Toronto van attack sinks in

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Gordon Campbell speaks in Houston
Next story
Former B.C. housing minister denies rumours he’s eyeing Surrey mayor’s chair

Just Posted

Mismanaged salmon farms unacceptable: Cullen

Commissioner suggests Ottawa favouring aquaculture over wild salmon management

Snowy winter meant high costs: LDM

Rapid melting could cause floods

Houston Fire Department working harder

The Houston Volunteer Fire Department has seen a significant increase in the… Continue reading

Houston athlete trying out for regional girls’ team

Zone 7 girls’ team is first in eight years

HVAC overhaul to continue this summer

Upgrades at Houston Secondary School (HSS) are a long-time coming, according to… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. Interior battles flooding as washouts close highways

Merritt, Cache Creek put on flood watch as hot temperatures melt mid-level snow packs

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

On Day of Mourning, Fernie remembers victims of ammonia leak tragedy

“We can never forget the men we lost,” said Fernie Mayor Mary Giuliano

Nicholas Butcher found guilty of second-degree murder of yoga instructor

12-member Nova Scotia Supreme Court jury delivered verdict Saturday after five hours of deliberation

Tackling reconciliation: Group tries to understand Indigenous perspectives

Reconciliation is about forming relationships with local First Nation communities, says organizers

8 women and 2 men killed in Toronto van attack: coroner

The dead ranged in age from 22 to 94 and included a student from South Korea and a man from Jordan

VIDEO: Broncos tribute concert attracts thousands including star NHL players

NHL players Sean Monahan of Calgary Flames, Brendan Gallagher of Montreal Canadiens attended

Reported illnesses from eating raw B.C oysters appear to be dropping

A total of 172 cases of gastrointestinal illness linked to oyster consumption have been reported

VIDEO: How Meghan Markle is reppin’ Canadian fashion internationally

The soon-to-be princess has a thing for locally made clothing out of eastern Canada

Most Read