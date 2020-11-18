Volunteers carefully examine eggs in preparation for fertilization at the A Rocha Buck Creek CANFOR hatchery. The volunteer on the left is Yvonne Lam from Hong Kong. She’s been helping out since September. Her last day is Nov. 20. (Photo courtesy Cindy Verbeek)

Volunteers carefully examine eggs in preparation for fertilization at the A Rocha Buck Creek CANFOR hatchery. The volunteer on the left is Yvonne Lam from Hong Kong. She’s been helping out since September. Her last day is Nov. 20. (Photo courtesy Cindy Verbeek)

Egg fertilization a success at hatchery

And building expansion is on track

A successful fertilization of coho salmon eggs should mean approximately 2,400 fry being released next year into the Upper Bulkley River Watershed.

The eggs were taken from one female by volunteers with A Rocha’s Buck Creek CANFOR hatchery.

“It was a tough year to try to find fish but an excellent year for the fish. Water was high and cool which is perfect for the salmon migration,” reports A Rocha coordinator Cindy Verbeek.

The high water meant there were no barriers stopping the salmon, enabling to gain access to kilometres of good spawning habitat normally inaccessible to them, she said.

“It also means that water temperatures are more favourable for spawning success. Unfortunately for us that also means it is very difficult to find them in such a large watershed and if we do find them very difficult to catch them,” Verbeek continued.

But thanks to more volunteers, who provide their time under the Upper Bulkley River Streamkeepers title, spending more time on the river this fall than ever before, the one female was secured.

“I am so thankful for their help and dedication,” Verbeek said of those volunteering their time at the hatchery.

Aside from the annual task of raising fry to the release stage, construction began this year on expanding the main hatchery building so as to provide space for educational and other events.

“Construction has reached the point where we had hoped it would be by the time the snow flies. The outside is almost done with just trim and a front door step left,” said Verbeek.

“And we are further ahead inside than we thought we would be by now.”

The COVID-19 pandemic this spring slowed down the raising of money to finish the structure, causing A Rocha to then halt efforts, resulting in it being about $25,000 short of its goal.

As of now, the shortfall is approximately $15,000 with a fundraising drive underway this month to raise what’s needed to finish the expansion’s interior, said Verbeek.

“Our hope is that we can be completed by April 22, Earth Day next year for a grand opening event and be ready for tourists by the May long weekend,” said Verbeek.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

A Rocha Buck Creek CANFOR hatchery volunteers looking for a female coho from which to take eggs for fertilization. (Photo courtesy Cindy Verbeek)

A Rocha Buck Creek CANFOR hatchery volunteers looking for a female coho from which to take eggs for fertilization. (Photo courtesy Cindy Verbeek)

Work on the expansion to the A Rocha Buck Creek CANFOR hatchery is on track and has shifted to finishing the interior. The hatchery has launched a campaign to raise money to complete the work. (Photo courtesy District of Houston)

Work on the expansion to the A Rocha Buck Creek CANFOR hatchery is on track and has shifted to finishing the interior. The hatchery has launched a campaign to raise money to complete the work. (Photo courtesy District of Houston)

Previous story
VIDEO: SpaceX capsule with 4 astronauts reaches space station

Just Posted

topley 4H
Year end from Topley 4H

Topley 4-H club is at it again with another amazing year. The… Continue reading

Close up photo shows the condition of one of the two buildings the Village of Granisle has now decided to demolish. (Village of Granisle photo)
Village to tear down derelict structures

Owner did not respond to village demand to do the work

Beanstalk Daycare
Childcare centre recyclables stolen

Money would have been used to buy ‘wishlist’ items

Denise Nicole Mortimer. (Photo courtesy the RCMP)
Missing Prince George woman sought here

Denise Nicole Mortimer is 27 years old

B.C. Liberal Nechako Lakes MLA John Rustad. (File photo)
Final vote count confirms Rustad victory

This is his fifth electoral victory

A woman wears a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as she walks past a “Thank You” sign in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records deadliest day of pandemic with 11 deaths, 717 new COVID cases

11 more deaths for total of 310, 198 now in hospital

A model airplane is seen in front of the newly-revealed Air Canada Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft at a hangar at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in Mississauga, Ont., Thursday, February 9, 2017. Air Canada’s three Aeroplan credit card partners are updating the features of the airline’s main customer loyalty program for travellers.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch
Air Miles or cash back? How to manage your travel rewards during a pandemic

The good news is that even travel-focused loyalty programs have become more flexible in recent years

Zuri the baby goat who recently arrived at the Twin Hearts Animal Sanctuary. She will need a prosthetic leg to replace the one she lost to frostbite. (Contributed)
Kamloops resident raises funds for Shuswap baby goat’s prostheses

Zuri lives at Twin Heart Animal Sanctuary and is in need of a new prosthetic limb

Brett Delaney, manager and co-owner of OK Tire in Langley, was on-site on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. Delaney and other tire businesses are reporting delays in getting winter tires due to COVID-19 plant closures and delivery disruptions (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
WATCH: Want winter tires? You may face a wait because of the pandemic

Manufacturing plant shutdowns and shipping disruptions have held up shipments to B.C. dealers

The defunct 100-year-old Enloe Dam on the Similkameen River in Washington blocks access by salmon and steelhead to over 500 kilometres of high-quality river habitat, much of it in British Columbia. Photo submitted by Alex Maier.
B.C. outdoor group calls for removal of U.S. dam

Defunct obstruction on Similkameen River cuts off 500 km of Canadian salmon habitat

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. transportation ministry highway advisory sign, May 2020. Public health restrictions on non-essential travel and commercial operation have hit local businesses in every corner of B.C. (B.C. government)
Latest COVID-19 travel advice another blow to B.C. tourism

Travel’s not the problem, behaviour is, industry group says

Candidate Cheryl Casimir (left) and incumbent Terry Teegee (right) are running to fill the next three-year term as regional chief of the BC Assembly of First Nations. (Courtesy of Cheryl Casimir and Terry Teegee)
BC Assembly of First Nations gears up for virtual election

Election for Regional Chief to follow 17th annual general meeting

Protesters have set up on a rail line near the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion route in Burnaby on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (Extinction Rebellion)
Protesters block rail line on Trans Mountain pipeline route in Metro Vancouver

Group says protest will be non-violent

Most Read