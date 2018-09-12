Early season cold snap beginning today in Houston: Environment Canada

Temperatures could drop 10 C below normal over the next few days

An early season cold snap is beginning today in the Bulkley Valley and Lakes District – including Houston – according to Environment Canada.

An arctic front will bring a significant cold snap for a few days with temperatures about 10 C below normal for this time of year.

Frost is expected each night beginning tonight. In addition, slight accumulations of wet snow are possible following the arctic frontal passage, especially over higher terrain.

 

@flavio_nienow
flavionienow@gmail.com
Most Read