Newlyweds Deep Punia, left, and Parminder Punia pose for wedding photos at Pitt-Addington Marsh nature preserve, in Pitt Meadows, B.C., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. Statistics Canada says 98,355 marriages were registered in Canada in 2020 -- one-third lower than in 2019 -- likely due to COVID-19 and the various public health measures that were introduced mid-March. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Early pandemic sees largest recorded drop in number of new marriages: StatCan data

98,355 marriages were registered in Canada in 2020

Statistics Canada says COVID-19 disruptions are likely behind a historic drop in the number of marriages registered during the earliest days of the pandemic.

The federal agency says vital statistics data from 2020 reveals the lowest annual number of marriages since 1938 and the largest annual drop since records began in 1921.

It says 98,355 marriages were registered in Canada in 2020 – one-third lower than in 2019.

StatCan notes the decline coincided with widespread precautions introduced mid-March that included lockdowns, gathering restrictions, travel bans and the closure of non-essential retail.

The drop was also more severe in Ontario and eastward, where early COVID-19 precautions were generally more stricthan out west. The decline ranged from an 18 per cent drop in Saskatchewan to 49 per cent in Quebec.

StatCan says it expects more marriages took place in 2021 as many restrictions eased.

Preliminary data from several regions show an uptick in 2021 marriages, but that numbers were still lower than in the pre-pandemic period, it said in a report released Monday.

StatCan says 2020 also saw a record 25 per cent drop in the number of divorces, likely due to pandemic-related slowdowns in court proceedings.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Relationships

Previous story
New Democrats call for independent review of government’s COVID-19 response

Just Posted

Bones of Crows will be screening at locations across northern B.C. November 2022. (Photo: supplied)
Bones of Crows on North Coast film tour rec’d standing ovation at TIFF and VIFF

Canadian soldiers patrol an area in the Dand district of southern Afghanistan on Sunday, June 7, 2009. The federal government is hoping to have locked down a new location for a promised national memorial to the war in Afghanistan after the Canadian War Museum opposed a previous proposal, leaving the project in limbo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Colin Perkel
QUIZ: How much do you know about Canada’s military history?

Rio Tinto Alcan’s aluminum smelter at Kitimat. (Rio Tinto)
Retirees ask Rio Tinto to increase pension index to match inflation

RDBN landfill
Tipping points reached over tipping fees