Early morning accident sends two to hospital

Houston RCMP are continuing their investigation into a Feb. 2 early morning accident east of Houston which sent occupants of both vehicles involved to hospital.

The crash between a Volkswagen and a Ford pickup took place 6:58 a.m. on Feb. 2 on Hwy16 in the Summit Lake Road area.

“This is still under investigation but I can say road conditions were very icy at the time,” said Houston RCMP detachment commander Sergeant Jason Burndred.

The status of the people taken to hospital was unknown as of last week.