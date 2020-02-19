Dungate donation aids horse club’s 2019 awards

A $2,000 donation from the Dungate Community Forest helped provide for the Pleasant Valley Horse Club’s 2019 year end banquet and awards presentation.

Held Jan. 10, the banquet recognized the achievements of riders in five gymkhana events held over last summer, reports club president Frances Teer.

The gymkhana events are divided by age groups with Junior D for riders from 4 to 8, Junior C is 8 to 12, Junior B is 12 to 15 and Junior A is 15 to 18 followed by the masters class. There is also a green horse event, meaning the horse is not yet completely trained.

Awards went to the following riders — Caroline Oben first in green horse with Brianna Derkson second; Wyatt Murray first in Junior D followed by Walter Murray, Kane Olson and Layla Derkson; Cheyenne Aylward first in Junior C followed by Asia West; Sophia Haeher was first in Junior B with Cassidy Connors first in Junior A and Petra Martens second; Nicole Oben and Adele Murray were first and second in Seniors; and Lori Howard was first in Masters.

“The year end banquet was a success and everyone went home happy and looking forward to this year. Thanks again to Dungate Community Forest,” said Teer.



