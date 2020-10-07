Drug bust in Burns Lake results in seizure of $5000 and 290 grams cocaine

Second bust since June this year

The Burns Lake RCMP has made two drug busts since June, with the latest bust conducted on Sept. 19 right along 8th Ave in the village.

On Sept 19, at around 12:30 a.m., the police stopped a vehicle travelling along 8th Ave, for a motor vehicle infraction. When the police took to searching the vehicle, they found in excess of 290 grams of suspected cocaine and over $5,000 in cash.

In a previous incident, the Burns Lake RCMP’s investigation led to a search of a rural residence near the Burns Lake area. After procuring a warrant for the search, the police ended up at the residence to undertake the investigation. During the search, the police found and seized over 340 grams of suspected cocaine and over $35,000 in cash.

According to a press release on Sept 24, by the North District of the RCMP, both investigations are ongoing and will be forwarded to BC Prosecution Service for review of potential charges.

If you have any information about this contact the Burns Lake RCMP at (250) 692-7171 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477.

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Operation Red Nose cancels safe ride service due to COVID-19 risks
Next story
BC Greens pledge $1B for ‘comprehensive suite’ of mental health supports

Just Posted

SD 54 enrollment numbers for Houston schools are out

Numbers on par with projections but several new changes coming to the school district

The Family Resource Centre in Houston reopens it doors

No more drop-ins but families can still come in, through pre-registration

Drug bust in Burns Lake results in seizure of $5000 and 290 grams cocaine

Second bust since June this year

Pleasant Valley Horse Club hosts a Poker Ride in Houston

Socially distant, with lower numbers

How did schools in Houston observe the Orange Shirt Day?

A look at what Silverthorne Elementary and Houston Secondary School did

COVID-19 cases increased 40 per cent in Canada over past seven days, Tam says

The vast majority of new cases across Canada have been reported in Quebec and Ontario

B.C. Greens’ election proposals include 4-day work week, free child care

Furstenau says parents with young children in B.C. are facing tremendous pressure

B.C. VOTES 2020: Leaders promise action on crime, cancer, COVID-19

John Horgan, Andrew Wilkinson battle over borrowing and spending

Operation Red Nose cancels safe ride service due to COVID-19 risks

Organization operates in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick.

Saving the inner child: B.C. elder reflects on time in Kootenay residential school

“By the time I left the residential school, I didn’t like myself. To me, it was like I was one of God’s worst creations.”

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. mom delivers north Island’s first home birth baby in 30 years

Midwives have made home birth possible again, and COVID-19 is making them more appealing than ever

Preliminary B.C. study results suggest mask mandates can lower COVID-19 spread by 25%

Study has not yet been printed or peer reviewed

2 Okanagan homicides in 12 days under investigation by major crime unit

RCMP believe homicide victims, linked to Yukon drug trade, targeted

Most Read