A drilling crew has been busy taking core samples of subsurface conditions on 9th St. The work to determine what those conditions are will aid engineers as they design planned infrastructure projects to ensure the work is viable and long-lasting. The District of Houston is asking drivers to be cautious as the work continues. (Angelique Houlihan photo)
