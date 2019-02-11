Travellers created makeshift beds at the Victoria International Airport Sunday night. (Submitted)

Dozens forced to sleep at Victoria airport as snow halts flights

Flight cancellations, full hotels and closed highways leave travellers without options, or beds

As many as 70 people slept at the Victoria International Airport Sunday night after most flights were cancelled because of the snowstorm.

Nearby hotels, like the Travelodge and the Sidney Waterfront Inn, were at capacity after many last-minute bookings.

Some Monday morning flight arrivals were delayed, while a number of early-morning departures were cancelled altogether.

Airport authority spokesperson Rod Hunchak said Monday the airport’s main runway is open and planes are able to land and take off safely. Crews started working to clear the runway during the night.

“It’s busy in the terminal, but there’s no excessive lineups,” Hunchak said. “The airlines are processing people as best they can.”

With 10-15 additional centimetres of snow expected to fall before Tuesday morning, Hunchak said more delays are possible. He asked travellers to check the airport website for updates and contact their airline regarding any cancellations.

“Give yourself plenty of time to get here.”

nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
The Victoria International Airport saw about 50 travellers bunker up after winter weather caused road closures and flight cancellations. (Submitted)

