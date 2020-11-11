A District of Houston map shows intended parking and crosswalk areas for the 9th Street improvement project. (District of Houston illustration)

Downtown project winds down for the winter

Finishing touches will have to wait until the spring

Crews last week were filling in sections of the Hwy16 sidewalk work with temporary material to minimize tripping hazards over the winter as work on the overall 9th Street improvement project winds down for the season.

“Unfortunately, unseasonably wet weather and other unforeseen circumstances have resulted in the delay of some finishing aspects of the project including sections of coloured concrete and concrete sidewalk along Highway 16,” a District of Houston release on Nov. 6 indicated.

Other finishing touches such as hydroseeding, line painting, benches, bike racks, garbage cans, and bollards are also now on hold until next spring.

“Although the delay on these finishing aspects of the project is unfortunate, it is in the best interest of the community to wait until spring of 2021 to ensure that the new infrastructure is not negatively impacted by the cold weather,” the release added.

“This will ensure the best possible useful service life for these new public assets.”

The 9th Street project, which involved new underground works and paving, started in the spring with a targeted completion date of last month.

“We are expecting minimal hazards to be present, however, until all of the work is complete the area is still considered a construction zone and visitors are encouraged to remain cautious of possible hazards,” the release said of the sidewalk area and other immediate locations.

“The public is encouraged to report any site risks to Terus Construction or the District of Houston.”

The entrance to 9th Street from Hwy16 was closed last week to relocate a power pole but that work should be finished and street lighting energized soon.

The District also circulated a map of intended parking and crosswalk areas.

A District of Houston map shows intended parking and crosswalk areas for the 9th Street improvement project. (District of Houston illustration)
