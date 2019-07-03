Doug Danoldson must end raw log exports

Editor:

The recent wave of mill closures across the B.C. interior is no surprise. After years of increased harvesting needed to salvage pine beetle trees, it was only a matter of time before log supply would become constrained. What is surprising is that along B.C.’s coast, where forestry carries on as normal, raw logs continue to be exported to oversea mills.

While mills in Smithers and Houston are having a harder time sourcing logs, timber is being exported from forest licences in the west. Hundreds of loads a day are trucked out of forests in the Hazeltons, Skeena and Nass for overseas shipment. Even in the Minister of Forests own riding, logs are being exported as mills across the Province struggle with supply.

With dwindling lumber production in the interior, other parts of the industry will soon start to experience the knock down effects. Sawmill by-products such as wood chips and sawdust are becoming scarcer, making it more expensive for pulpmills and pellet plants to operate. Keeping more logs here in BC for our own mills needs to be part of the long term solution.

From a forest minister who says he wants to get maximum value out of our timber, Doug Donaldson’s first step must be ending raw log exports. Without government action, our logs will continue to supply oversea mills at the expense of B.C. jobs.

Mark Graydon,

Terrace, B.C.

Previous story
Chad Day reelected president of Tahltan Central Government

Just Posted

Chad Day reelected president of Tahltan Central Government

Tahltan mining interests advanced during Day’s first term

Firefighters battling 4 new wildfires in northwest B.C.

10 new fires have been sparked since Thursday

Recycling depot plan shelved for this year

Fire at Smithers facility disrupted region-wide recycling

Irrigation Lake site spiffed up

Work includes a new outhouse

Northwest Fire Centre aware of drought conditions

The BC Wildfire Service is keeping a close eye on the relatively… Continue reading

VIDEO: Endangered wolf spotted swimming ashore on northern Vancouver Island

Island wolf population estimated at under 150 in 2008: VI-Wilds

It’s a girl!: Baby orca photographed by Victoria whale watching company

Eagle Wing Tours identifies gender of calf for first time

Winners crowned in 2019 Miss BC competition

The province-wide competition brings contestants to Fort Langley for 14 years in a row

B.C. First Nation stops Taseko Mines drilling

Tsilhqot’in Nation near Williams Lake opposes the New Prosperity gold and copper mine project

Sexual harassment lawsuit vs. former BC RCMP spokesman settled

Former Insp. Tim Shields had been accused of harassing a civilian employee

Fairy village built by B.C. kids destroyed twice in a week

Children who made the whimsical village in the Chilliwack neighbourhood said they will rebuild

13 exotic cats, kittens living in ‘horrific’ conditions seized from breeder near Kamloops

BC SPCA says servals are wild animals that should not be in captivity

B.C.’s Wendy Williams named first Canadian woman to captain a major cruise ship

‘No woman should ever feel that she can’t do anything on this planet’

B.C music festival moves kids to tents because they’re ‘distracting’

Organizers of 39 Days in July in Duncan say rules may seem harsh, but performers need respect

Most Read