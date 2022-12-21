The Salvation Army’s annual Christmas campaign is now officially underway. Edith and Lorna are seen here with the newly added tip tap machine accessible at the entrance of the Salvation Army Thrift Store. Replacing the traditional kettle, the tip tap machine is designed for digital donation with a credit card or debit card in denominations $5, $10,$20. The kettles will be out Thursdays to Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. right up until Dec. 24. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Houston Today)

Donations made easy

