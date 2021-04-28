District’s leisure services director is leaving

Tasha Kelly has been with the District for 11 years

The District of Houston is looking for a leisure services director following the resignation of Tasha Kelly.

Kelly, who has been with the District for 11 years, has given July 9 as the effective date of her resignation.

“I have been fortunate enough to work with passionate co-workers and members of the public who have truly made my job enjoyable and I will miss the people of Houston and the role I have got to play in improving local recreation services,” she said in a notice posted by the District April 23.

Mayor Shane Brienen acknowledged Kelly’s role in the District’s ongoing efforts to improve and renew its amenities.

“Although we are disappointed to see her go, we are grateful for the time she spent working to make Houston a naturally amazing place to live,” he added.

District of Houston chief administrative officer Gerald Pinchbeck noted Kelly’s focus on long term planning.

“It has been a pleasure to work with Tasha and her team and her contributions to our team will be missed,” he said.

The District’s goal is to have a replacement on the job by the end of the summer.