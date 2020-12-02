District works on the revitalization tax exemption bylaw

Hopes to encourage business investment and add to job creation

District of Houston file photo

Work continues on a bylaw that would provide tax exemptions based on the value of improvements made by light and major industries to their properties within the District of Houston’s boundaries.

Thirteen light industries and four major industries stand to benefit by the bylaw, planning for which began last year.

It would essentially mirror the intent behind existing tax exemptions available to other commercial enterprises within the District.

As such it would meet the District’s longstanding goal of encouraging and stimulating business investment, generally increase the value of assessments subject to taxation and add to job creation. It would apply only to municipal assessments and not include taxation for schools or other purposes.

“Revitalization tax exemptions are a tool councils may use to encourage various types of revitalization to achieve a range of environmental, economic or social objectives,” District corporate services director Duncan Malkinson outlined in a briefing document considered by council at its Nov. 17 meeting.

And although an exemption based on improvements means the District would lose revenue temporarily, it would be regarded not as lost revenue, just revenue delayed for however many years council decided to provide the exemption.

As set out in the proposed bylaw, the exemption would be for five years from 100 per cent in the first year decreasing in 20 per cent portions to a final 20 per cent in the fifth year.

Council gave the go ahead to continue developing the proposed bylaw in a committee of the whole session at its regular Nov. 17 meeting.

In doing so, it clarified that exemptions will be based on the increase in the total assessed value of industrial properties as a result of development and that the amount of the exemption will be limited to the difference between the increase of the base assessment year and the following year as opposed to the base year and all future years.

Council is also regarding this as a pilot program, limiting it to a five-year period for now.

And before the proposed bylaw is given first reading, it will go through a legal review to ensure it provisions and subsequent agreements are enforceable.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Pickup truck crashes through barrier, falls off ramp at Tsawwassen ferry terminal
Next story
‘Walking Curriculum’ crafted by SFU professor surges in popularity

Just Posted

An aerial shot of Cedar Valley Lodge this past August, LNG Canada’s newest accommodation for workers. This is where several employees are isolating after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared on Nov. 19. (Photo courtesy of LNG Canada)
52 positive COVID-19 cases now associated with LNG Canada site outbreak

Eight cases still active, 44 considered recovered

Salvation Army file photo
Salvation Army kettle drive begins Nov. 28

Hamper demand has accelerated this year

9th avenue pole moved
Hydro pole removed on 9th Avenue

The first major snowfall of the year delayed the removal and relocation… Continue reading

pinnacle pellet
Three injured at pellet plant fire

Pinnacle Pellet temporarily suspends operations

Masks are now mandatory in public places. (File image)
Police take “measured approach” to mandatory mask wearing

Fines can be levied for not complying with provincial order

A tongue-in-cheek message about wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 on a sign outside a church near Royal Columbia Hospital, in New Westminster, B.C., on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection count climbs back up to 656

20 more people in hospital, active cases still rising

A man stands in the window of an upper floor condo in Vancouver on March 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Change made to insurance for B.C. condo owners amid rising premiums

Council CEO Janet Sinclair says the change will mean less price volatility

The Walking Curriculum gets students outside and connecting with nature. (Amanda Peterson/Special to S.F. Examiner)
‘Walking Curriculum’ crafted by SFU professor surges in popularity

The outdoor curriculum encourages students to connect with the natural world

Delta police are investigating after a vehicle drove through a barrier on the ferry ramp and crashed to the ground below at the BC Ferries terminal in Tsawwassen on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. (Chrissybabe1973/Twitter)
Pickup truck crashes through barrier, falls off ramp at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

Police say cause of the crash is not yet known

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. researchers launch study to test kids, young adults for COVID-19 antibodies

Kids and youth can often be asymptomatic carriers of the novel coronavirus

A sign is seen this past summer outside the Yunesit’in Government office west of Williams Lake reminding visitors and members to stay safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
B.C. First Nation leaders await privacy commissioner decision on COVID-19 information

Release of life-saving data cannot wait, says coalition of First Nations

MLA Jennifer Whiteside is B.C.’s new minister of education. She is speaking out against Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld and asking him to resign. (Black Press)
New education minister calls on Chilliwack trustee to resign

Whiteside echoes former minister’s promise to look at options to remove Barry Neufeld

Peter Beckett. ~ File photo
Supreme Court of Canada to decide if it will hear appeal in 2010 wife murder trial

Peter Beckett has stood trial twice for murder in connection with the death of his wife, Laura Letts-Beckett

Tabor Home in Abbotsford. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)
B.C.’s largest COVID-19 care-home outbreak records 19 deaths, 147 cases

Tabor Home in Abbotsford has been battling outbreak since Nov. 4

Most Read