District works on the revitalization tax exemption bylaw

Hopes to encourage business investment and add to job creation

District of Houston file photo

A bylaw to provide tax exemptions to light and heavy industries based on the value of improvements made has started to work its way through the District of Houston’s approval process.

First reading was given to the bylaw at council’s April 6 meeting, leading the District to issue appropriate public notices along the way to second and third readings and then adoption.

Qualifying businesses would be eligible for tax exemptions based on the value of improvements on a five-year sliding scale beginning with 100 per cent the first year and decreasing in 20 per cent portions to a final 20 per cent in the fifth year.

The bylaw would essentially mirror the intent behind existing tax exemptions available to other commercial enterprises within the District.

As such it would meet the District’s longstanding goal of encouraging and stimulating business investment, generally increase the value of assessments subject to taxation and add to job creation. It would apply only to municipal assessments and not include taxation for schools or other purposes.

And although an exemption based on improvements means the District would lose revenue temporarily, it would be regarded not as lost revenue, just revenue delayed for however many years council decided to provide the exemption.

The bylaw would apply to businesses within the District’s light industrial or heavy industrial zones.

Construction of a principal building on a vacant parcel with a total construction value greater than $250,000 would qualify as would the demolition and construction of a principal building on a parcel with a total construction value greater than $250,000 that increases the assessed value of the improvements on the parcel.

But improvements that automate or downsize operations and result in the loss of permanent full-time or part-time positions would not qualify.

Council approved of the general wording of the bylaw last year and it was sent away for a legal review leading to its introduction for first reading.

Council did clarify that exemptions will be based on the increase in the total assessed value of industrial properties as a result of development and that the amount of the exemption will be limited to the difference between the increase of the base assessment year and the following year as opposed to the base year and all future years.

That legal review resulted in strengthening of some sections and the by-law as presented provides financial protection to the District, noted corporate services director Duncan Malkinson in a memo to council.

“If significant reduction in property values results after an exemption certificate is granted, the District retains the authority to reduce the total value or an exemption or cancel and exemption,” he said.

Council is also regarding this as a pilot program, limiting it to a five-year period for now.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Judge tosses lawsuit of B.C. COVID-denier who broke quarantine after Flat Earth conference

Just Posted

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson outlines the province’s three-year budget in Victoria, April 20, 2021. (B.C. government video)
B.C. deficit to grow by $19 billion for COVID-19 recovery spending

Pandemic-year deficit $5 billion lower than forecast

DOH
Provincial grant tapped to finance downtown project

Butler and 10th next on improvement list

RDBN. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
RDBN to invest upto $96,501 in Agricultural Plastic Recycle program

To participate in the three-year long pilot

Houston Soccer club. (Submitted/Houston Today)
Houston Soccer gets record number of registrations

Club will have a soccer season amidst COVID restrictions

District of Houston
Safe Restart grant spending firmed up

Will help cover losses from recreation fees

FILE – NDP Leader John Horgan, right, and local candidate Mike Farnworth greet one another with an elbow bump during a campaign stop in Coquitlam, B.C., on Friday, September 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. won’t be using random individual road stops to enforce travel rules: Safety Minister

Minister Mike Farnworth says travel checks only being considered at major highway junctions, ferry ports

Vancouver Canucks’ J.T. Miller, front left, puts a shot wide of the goal behind Toronto Maple Leafs goalie David Rittich (33), of the Czech Republic, as Vancouver’s Jake Virtanen (18) watches during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Pearson, Sutter each score 2 as Canucks dump Maple Leafs 6-3

Toronto drops fifth game in a row

A man pauses at a coffin after carrying it during a memorial march to remember victims of overdose deaths in Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. announces historic half-billion-dollar funding for overdose crisis, mental health

Of it, $152 million will be used to address the opioid crisis and see the creation of 195 new substance use treatment beds

FILE – A bus is pictured in downtown Vancouver, Friday, November, 1, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Public transit to be free for kids 12 and younger – a ‘bold’ B.C. budget line advocates applaud

Program could save families upwards of $50 per month

Children’s backpacks and shoes are seen at a CEFA (Core Education and Fine Arts) Early Learning daycare franchise, in Langley, B.C., on Tuesday May 29, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. budget to expand $10-a-day child care, but misses the mark on ‘truly universal’ system

$111 million will be used to fund 3,750 new $10-a-day spaces though 75 additional ChildCareBC universal prototype sites over the next three years.

Mak Parhar speaks at an anti-mask rally outside the Vancouver Art Gallery on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Parhar was arrested on Nov. 2 and charged with allegedly violating the Quarantine Act after returning from a Flat Earth conference held in Geenville, South Carolina on Oct. 24. (Flat Earth Focker/YouTube.com screenshot)
Judge tosses lawsuit of B.C. COVID-denier who broke quarantine after Flat Earth conference

Mak Parhar accused gov, police of trespass, malfeasance, extortion, terrorism, kidnapping and fraud

Ambulance paramedic in full protective gear works outside Lion’s Gate Hospital, March 23, 2020. Hospitals are seeing record numbers of COVID-19 patients more than a year into the pandemic. (The Canadian Press)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate declines, 849 cases Tuesday

Up to 456 people now in hospital, 148 in intensive care

Christy Clark, who was premier from 2011 to 2017, is the first of several present and past politicians to appear this month before the Cullen Commission, which is investigating the causes and impact of B.C.’s money-laundering problem over the past decade. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)
Christy Clark says she first learned of money-laundering spike in 2015

The former B.C. premier testified Tuesday she was concerned the problem was ‘apparently at an all-time high’

An animal carrier full of bullet holes and containing a dead animal was found near Castlegar. Photo: Colleen Schwartz
Castlegar woman finds dead animal inside carrier riddled with bullet holes

The remains were discovered near Castlegar

Most Read