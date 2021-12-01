Minor Hockey will continue to keep profits from the sale of sponsorship boards at the Claude Parish Memorial Arena. (File photoo)

District won’t change advertising practice at arena

Minor hockey to retain sponsorship sale profits

Council won’t be considering any changes to the current unofficial policy in which the Houston Minor Hockey Association receives the profit from the sale of advertising space on the walls near the ice surface at the Claude Parish Memorial Arena.

That followed an earlier council request to leisure services director Cassie Ofner to find out if there was a formal policy or agreement.

“No current documentation could be found when looking for a signed agreement on the subject of sponsorship boards,” Ofner wrote in a memo to council that was on the agenda for its Nov. 16 meeting.

The current unofficial policy has sponsorship boards prepared and maintained by the minor hockey association and installed by arena staff.

“The District does not charge any fees for utilizing the space, and all profit from the advertisements go directly to Minor Hockey,” Ofner wrote.

The situation is a bit different when it comes to the arena’s ice resurfacer as the District does have a policy, adopted in 2019, setting out how long an advertisement can be placed on the equipment and for what length of time.

That policy provides for advertising for either three years or five years for a full side of the equipment, its front or its hood.

For three years for a full side, for example, the price would be $2,850.

There are no advertisements currently on the ice resurfacer.

