District told of ways to reduce accident risks

This Bymac Park sign needs to be changed and have more information posted on it, suggests the District of Houston’s insurance provider. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

Improvements are needed at key District of Houston facilities to avoid risks of accidents and insurance claims, a provincial association which handles municipal insurance recommends.

The improvements range anywhere from marking out parking spots at District facilities to better signage.

In a memo to council, finance director Jennifer Larson described the Municipal Insurance Association of B.C. as body owned by local governments across B.C. providing insurance to cover everything from bodily injury to errors and omissions to paying for legal defense expenses.

The association “provides member municipalities with advantages that no single government could obtain on its own,” Larson said.

One of its services is inspecting local government facilities for conditions that could give rise to claims being made so in Houston, it looked at the arena, Four Seasons Park and Bymac Park.

One of the first challenges association inspectors found at Bymac Park was its entrance sign saying “it does not communicate adequate information to the users” and that may “result in confusion of the space, misuse or injury while navigating the space.”

The inspectors recommended “that the parks be reviewed for a general park sign that may include, but not be limited to: name of park, hours of operation, contact number for maintenance or concerns …..” and to call 911 in an emergency.

During the inspection of Four Seasons Park, inspectors noticed that the gate to the museum/heritage area does not fully prevent access.

“Users can still access the site which can lead to bodily injury and/or property damage,” their report indicated.

“It is recommended that the fence that was once there be re-installed to seal access to the public and that the area be reviewed to be remediated as necessary,” they added.

Generally, inspectors said various user group agreements should be reviewed so that they are clear as to expectations.

“The lack of an agreement may create a situation where user groups act outside of the scope intended by the District, creating a hazardous situation for users,” they said.

”It is recommended that the District draft and put in place written agreements with their user groups and/or facility renters outlining the scope of the individual group’s involvement in the specific elements within the park.”

The lack of markings to outline parking spots means “users are left to navigate the space on their own, which could lead to accidents, the inspectors added.

“It is recommended the District review these parking areas to mark and delineate the space using curb stops, boulders, planters etc. as necessary.”