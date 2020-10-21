District of Houston municipal office

District to target nuisances in proposed bylaw

Would allow fees to be assessed against offenders

The District of Houston is taking another step to increase its ability to have people comply with its various bylaws.

And that’s to have staffers draft a nuisance bylaw which will include the ability to levy fees for actions taken by the District to deal with any number of issues ranging from noise to unsightly premises to accumulated garbage on property, to emissions that contaminate the atmosphere to unsanitary conditions to trees, weeds and any other growth that the District feels should be cut down or trimmed.

Council members considered the matter of fees at its Oct. 6 meeting, directing staffers to draft a bylaw establishing a set fee for a first visit to a property or in responding to a situation.

It would also allow for “actual costs to be collected for labour, equipment, contractor, and materials costs related to abating a nuisance. This system would allow the District to directly abate nuisances for identified nuisance properties, and impose the costs onto the property taxes as a special charge against the land for the property if the fees remain unpaid,” said District of Houston chief administrative officer Gerald Pinchbeck in outlining council’s intent.

“Council has further requested that staff present a recommendation on how these properties will be identified which is both clear and practical.”

Staffers will now review fees charged by other communities before making recommendations.

Pinchbeck said the District’s new bylaw enforcement officer, a position it is sharing with the regional district, will be the primary responder to nuisance issues.

“This fits into our strategy for improving compliance with municipal bylaws,” he noted.

A memo from District communications officer Holly Brown, which presented council with various options, did note that following an order from Council to deal with a nuisance, property owners would have the opportunity to appear before Council.

“Nuisance abatement fees would only provide our bylaw enforcement personnel with a last resort tool to deter non-compliance behavior …..,” she wrote.

A list of what other communities charge was also presented by Brown. Nanaimo, for example, charges $250 per attendance by any staffer. Williams Lake charges the same while Hope and Clearwater charge $100 per call.

A list of nuisances which could be identified by the District as needing action and included by Brown in her memo included noise or other circumstances “liable to disturb the quiet, peace, rest, enjoyment, comfort or convenience of individuals or the public” and “indecency and profane, blasphemous or grossly insulting language.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Wreckage of decades-old plane crash discovered on mountain near Harrison Lake

Just Posted

The Dupras family has been regulars at the Babine River and have seen plentiful grizzlies over the years. (Jay Dupras photo/Lakes District News)
A family’s close encounter with a grizzly on Babine River bridge

Photo-enthusiasts let the bear access the bridge for photos putting others at risk

Catenary poles, from which lights will be strung, mark some of the progress as the 9th St. improvement project nears its finishing date. (Houston Today photo)
Downtown work to continue into end of this month

Finishing touches not expected until next spring

District of Houston office
Wants variance to allow taller building

Property owners adjacent to M. Brown Contracting on Vriend Road have the… Continue reading

Editorial. (Black Press file photo)
Being outside — a transformative experience all kids need

In the last two weeks of October, a large part of Canada… Continue reading

10th Street is next, along with 11th Street, on the District of Houston’s long-term downtown improvement project list. (Houston Today photo)
District nails down vision for next phase of downtown improvement

It’ll build on nearly-finished 9th Street work

FILE – People wait in line at a COVID-19 testing facility in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday, August 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
167 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death recorded as B.C. enters 2nd wave

Three new healthcare outbreaks also announced

This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle isolated from a patient, in a laboratory in Fort Detrick, Md. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID/NIH via AP
At least 49 cases of COVID-19 linked to wedding in Calgary: Alberta Health

McMillan says the city of Calgary has recently seen several outbreaks linked to social gatherings

UBC geoscientists discovered the wreckage of a decades-old crash during an expedition on a mountain near Harrison Lake. (Submitted photo)
Wreckage of decades-old plane crash discovered on mountain near Harrison Lake

A team of Sts’ailes Community School students helped discover the twisted metal embedded in a glacier

The official search to locate Jordan Naterer was suspended Saturday Oct. 17. Photo courtesy of VPD.
‘I am not leaving without my son,’ says mother of missing Manning Park hiker

Family and friends continue to search for Jordan Naterer, after official efforts suspended

A bear similar to this black bear is believed responsible for killing a llama in Saanich on Oct. 19. (Black Press Media file photo)
Bear kills llama on Vancouver Island, prompting concerns over livestock

Officers could not track the bear they feel may not fear humans

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Bernard Trest and his son Max, 10, are concerned about B.C.’s plan for students in the classroom. He was one of two fathers who filed a court application in August to prevent schools from reopening if stricter COVID-19 protections weren’t in place. That application was dismissed last week. (Contributed photo)
B.C. dad pledges to appeal quashed call for mandatory masks, distancing in schools

Bernard Trest and Gary Shuster challenged health, education ministries’ return-to-school plan

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
RCMP cleared in fatal shooting of armed Lytton man in distress, police watchdog finds

IIO spoke to seven civillian witnesses and 11 police officers in coming to its decision

A 34-year-old man was treated for a gunshot wound in Williams Lake Monday, Oct 19, 2020. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake man treated for gunshot wound after accidental shooting: RCMP

Police are reminding residents to ensure firearms are not loaded when handling them

Most Read