District to build water and wastewater facility

Project spurred on by Coastal GasLink work camp need

The District of Houston is forging ahead on a facility needed by Coastal GasLink’s work camps south of the community that will also provide a lasting benefit.

It’s to soon put out to tender a project that will expand its ability to supply bulk water to larger users and take in wastewater for disposal.

Civeo Corporation, a work camp provider contracted to Coastal GasLink, is to pay $374,600 and the District $177,900 for the project, construction of which is to start this year.

It’ll be located on the west side of Nadina, south of the public works shop, and the District is to use reserve funds to finance its portion.

“At present, the District only has a small water service line and sewer station which is primarily meant to service RVs rather than large industry,” District of Houston operations manager Chris Lawrence wrote in a briefing note to council.

The District has been talking with Civeo for more than a year about plans for the facility.

“Although this has not specifically been identified as a strategic priority, this project serves a broad role in promoting economic diversity,” Lawrence wrote.

The facility will be used by two Coastal GasLink worker accommodation facilities south of Houston — 9A and Huckleberry.

“Within the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako, Coastal GasLink has upgrading agreements with the District of Houston and the Village of Burns Lake, and reached agreement in principle with the Village of Fraser Lake,” explained Coastal GasLink official Suzanne Wilton.

“Coastal GasLink has been working with municipalities who are interested and capable of provide water and sewer services across our project area. In some cases, municipalities have required infrastructure upgrades to enable access to these services,” she said.

“These agreements will enable municipalities to meet additional sewage treatment demand related to Coastal GasLink, and leave a legacy of improved local services for local communities.”

Fees will also be paid to the local governments, Wilton said.

