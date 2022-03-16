District still has money to support local service groups

A $100,000 program was set up in late 2020

There’s still money left in a District of Houston account for local groups whose services to people were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic or who have faced rising costs because of the pandemic.

The money, $100,000, was set aside by the District from a $1.066 million provincial grant provided in late 2020 to ease its own COVID-19 recovery.

And that occurred when the District discovered the province would allow the grant to be used for services for individuals considered vulnerable for a variety of reasons.

“Community sustainability is a council strategic priority, and at the regular council meeting held Nov. 17, 2020, council set aside some funds for community groups to submit proposals to access and utilize this funding,” explained Madelaine Swift, the District’s assistance corporate services officer.

“This fund is for social service organizations who are dealing with increased costs or lost revenue in providing services to vulnerable persons, or who are seeking to address a gap in service which has been created as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

To date, four local organizations have received monies from the fund:

– Houston Link to Learning, $10,000, for food programs.

– Royal Canadian Legion Branch 249, $5,400, in support of its community van program.

– Beanstalk Daycare, $7,780, to support its services

– Silverthorne Elementary, $5,000, to support its programs providing food for students.

Last month the District issued another call inviting groups to apply.

“We have had a few inquiries from community groups regarding the funding program and the eligibility of their projects,” said Swift.

“We anticipate that we will soon receive some proposals for council consideration.”

Council may either fully finance a proposal or grant a portion of the monies requested.

There is no application deadline.