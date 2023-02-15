District sponsors Family Day activities

Second set of activities coming in April when Canfor closes its sawmill

Houston residents can look forward to a few free recreation activities following a decision by the District of Houston council.

“We will have free swimming on Family Day, Feb. 20 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and free adult shinny hockey on Sunday, Feb. 19 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.,” said leisure services director Cassie Henrickson following a presentation to council at its Feb. 7 meeting.

Council also approved renting the movie theatre at the Pleasant Valley Plaza and the bowling alley/mini golf area at the Plaza and Henrickson said those dates are being worked out.

In presenting recreation opportunities to council, Henrickson noted that community members would benefit from activities to balance off the effects of the coming closure of Canfor’s sawmill.

“Canfor Houston is the largest employer within our community and the shift in operations will have a significant impact on many members of our community,” she added in a memo to council.

The intent is to have a series of activities now and a second set in April when the mill closes.

Although the mill is closing in April and Canfor says it wants to build a replacement, that decision won’t be made until June.

Sponsoring one movie night would cost $100 and rental of the bowling/mini golf section would cost $200 for two hours.