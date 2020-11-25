Houston council meetings, and other District meetings, will now be held at the community hall. (File photo)

Houston council meetings, and other District meetings, will now be held at the community hall. (File photo)

District shifts meetings to community hall

Will allow people to attend in line with physical distancing

The District of Houston council is moving all of its council and other District meetings to the community hall.

The decision is in line with COVID-10 pandemic protocol recommendations and health orders to allow for appropriate physical distancing.

And, noted communication officer Holly Brown in a memo to council, such a move to a larger space would assist council in its best efforts to ensure meetings can be open and transparent to members of the public.

“The community hall is a much larger space that is more functional for supporting a controled flow of traffic through the building and greater social distancing measures at this time,” she wrote.

“In comparison of available municipal facilities, the community hall is the best option for these purposes.”

Brown also said the hall would likely accommodate the use of audio and video technology, something that will occur following an earlier council decision to spend $30,000 leading to live streaming of District meetings.

That decision also reinforces the ability of members of the public to observe council and other meetings without being physically present.

Council’s next regular meeting of Dec. 1 is the first to be held in the community hall.

