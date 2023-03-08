District sets cost for RCMP lease of community hall room

The District of Houston has agreed to a lease price for two-years for the unused portion of a downstairs room at the community hall to the RCMP so officers can use it as a gym exercise space.

Officers have been using exercise equipment at the firehall but thanks to a grant from a provincial program they now have their own equipment and require a space in which to use it.

That program generates money by selling items seized that are the proceeds of crime. The money then finances various crime prevention and other initiatives.

Based on discounted rates offered to other community groups for other portions of the hall, District staffers arrived at an annual fee of $14,586.

That’s based on 11 people from the RCMP detachment each using the room for three hours a week at a cost of $8.50 an hour.

Staffers then recommended the District provide a grant of $6,000 so that the annual fee paid by the RCMP would come to $8,586.

“This fee is modelled after the discount rate that we currently offer the [army] cadets for their usage of the main hall,” staffers noted in providing council members with background information.

“The RCMP would be accessing a room within the community hall that has been underutilized for years, and would increase traffic to the facility to prevent nefarious activities nearby, improving the safety and security of the building through increased usage,” the background added.

District staffers will now present the council-approved lease proposal to the RCMP.

District takes aim at industrial tax assessments

There’s going to be considerable fallout from Canfor’s decision to close its sawmill here in April.

And one area involves the assessed value for tax purposes of an industrial plant when it is not in operation.

As things stand now, major industrial proponents can apply for significant tax assessment decreases when their plant or facility is not in operation.

But council now things there should be limits on that opportunity and so are crafting a resolution for presentation to the North Central Local Government Association annual general meeting later this year.

If accepted there, it would then be part of the resolutions sent to the Union of B.C. Municipalities annual general meeting this fall and, if accepted, be sent to the provincial government for action.

Janitorial contract out to tender

Council has agreed to put the District of Houston’s janitorial contract for 2023-2025 out to tender.

The contract held by D&P Janitorial expired the end of 2022 but the company has been providing the service so far into 2023 pending the results of the bid process.

“To assist with obtaining quotations, and to further communicate the janitorial service contract opportunity locally in a fair and transparent manner, staff are recommending that an advertisement be published in The Houston Today,” a staff memo indicates.

Custodian services are required at the municipal office, the community hall and the public works office.

“At least three written quotations shill be obtained locally,” reads the District policy on contracts for goods and services from $25,001 to $75,000.

“If three quotations cannot be obtained, written justification must be submitted and bids from outside may be obtained.

“Written justification required if the lowest quote is not accepted that local suppliers’ bids may be up to five per cent higher provided that written notice of local preference was provided to all bidders.”