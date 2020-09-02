District searches for water, wastewater facility contractor

Move follows no one submitting construction bids

District of Houston staffers are now on the hunt for a contractor to build a bulk water provision and wastewater receiving facility aimed at servicing large-scale users.

That follows having no one bid on a contract for the facility by a July 8 closing date.

The planned facility, which would be built on the west side of Nadina, south of the District’s public works shop, already has one customer lined up — the Civeo Corporation which is establishing the large Huckleberry Lodge work camp and the 9A camp for Coastal GasLink’s natural gas pipeline project.

Civeo has agreed to pay $374,600 with the District adding $177,900 from its reserve funds.

With no bids received, District staffers are now looking for qualified contractors from whom a price for the project will be solicited, says District of Houston chief administrative officer Gerald Pinchbeck.

There are existing regulatory measures to “permit municipalities to pursue quotes directly from proponents in the event there are no bids received from a public tendering process,” he said.

As to why there were no bidders, Pinchbeck said one company indicated it was too busy to take on this project.

“No other feedback was received from contractors who may have been considering bidding on this project,” he added.

Approval of awarding a contract to a contractor remains at the discretion of the District of Houston council.

The original plan had been for work to start this year to coincide with the ramping up of workers being based at the pipeline camps.

“The District continues to coordinate with Coastal GasLink and [the] camp services contractor to ensure that this project is completed in a timely and cost-effective manner,” said Pinchbeck.

“We will be assessing the impacts on the potential construction timeline once contractor availability and pricing has been determined.”

In earlier briefing notes presented to council, District operations manager Chris Lawrence noted the District now has only a small water line and sewer station primarily to service RVs.

“Although this has not specifically been identified as a strategic priority, this project serves a broad role in promoting economic diversity,” Lawrence wrote.

Houston is one of three communities, the others being Burns Lake and Fraser Lake, in which agreements have been struck to upgrade water and sewer services to support the Coastal GasLink project.

User fees will also be paid to local governments.

This is the second construction project planned by the District this year that has not turned out as planned.

The first, to place utility lines underground along Hwy16 in the downtown core area, was shelved when received bids exceeded the budget set out by the District. But the District is now hoping that will take place next year.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadians don’t know much about Erin O’Toole but poll finds openness to him
Next story
Canadian facing charges in attempt to smuggle 226 pounds of marijuana

Just Posted

Babine River Fence open and back in operation

Heavy rains, rising water levels had led to fewer fishes and fence closure

Vision developing for continued downtown revitalization

Planners given direction for detailed concept plan

Volleyball in Houston

A volleyball clinic was recently held in Houston. The clinic was organized… Continue reading

Cardboard recycling remains a problem in regional district

RDBN and Smithers host roundtable on problems, solutions and cardboard ban at the Knockholt landfill

Council renews bid to place utility lines underground

Project was shelved this year because of costs

1 new death, 58 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

Thirty-one people are in hospital, 10 of whom are in intensive care

A need to celebrate the African health victory amidst the pandemic

With the year 2020 being nothing short of catastrophic especially in the… Continue reading

VIDEO: U.S. illusionist David Blaine floats over Arizona holding helium balloons

Blaine, 47, floated over the Arizona desert with the help of roughly 50 large helium balloons

Inside the ICU: Lower Mainland woman, 72, battles COVID-19

Cathy Gibbs didn’t think she was seriously ill. Her daughter thought differently.

Health Canada reverses course, will review applications for COVID-19 home tests

Canada’s deputy chief public health officer said the ‘gold standard’ for diagnosing COVID-19 involves taking a nasal swab

Demko’s stellar 43-save effort lifts Canucks past Golden Knights 2-1

Netminder keeps Vancouver alive in NHL playoff series with Vegas

COVID-19: B.C. ‘almost back to normal’ on scheduled surgeries

Additional summer operating hours mean more procedures

Months after fatal crash, the Snowbirds take flight in Kamloops

Jets have been grounded since a May crash claimed the life of Capt. Jennifer Casey and injured the pilot

Pass the cannabis revenue, B.C. communities ask for fourth year

Union of B.C. Municipalities heads into virtual convention

Most Read