District reopens Fitness Centre; users must book appointments in advance

The pool at the Houston Leisure Centre. The District reopened the facility on June 15 after it was closed for nearly three months. (File photo)

After being closed for nearly three months the District has reopened its Fitness Centre doors as of June 15.

According to a media release from the District facility staff the reopening has been done with enhanced sanitary and safety procedures set by WorkSafe BC and the British Columbia Recreation and Parks Association in mind.

In addition to asking residents to book their appointments, which must be done in 45-minute intervals, the District is also asking anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms to stay home until further notice.

READ MORE: District to boost fees for various services

Currently no drop-ins will be permitted at the facility and appointments are available for membership or pass holders only. The District added that the pool section of the facility will remain closed until sufficient safety guidelines can be implemented.

“The District staff are committed to maintaining proper sanitation procedures, which include regular hand washing and sanitation of high-touch surfaces,” the District said in the release. “We understand these measures may be inconvenient, but we thank you for your cooperation in helping to ensure the health and safety of employees and other Fitness Centre users.”

Houston Today has reached out to the District for more information on specifics pertaining to enhanced sanitary measures and when the pool will be reopened to residents.

trevor.hewitt@interior-news.com

Coronavirus