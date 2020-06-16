The pool at the Houston Leisure Centre. The District reopened the facility on June 15 after it was closed for nearly three months. (File photo)

District reopens Fitness Centre; users must book appointments in advance

Facility was closed on March 16 to prevent spread of COVID-19

After being closed for nearly three months the District has reopened its Fitness Centre doors as of June 15.

According to a media release from the District facility staff the reopening has been done with enhanced sanitary and safety procedures set by WorkSafe BC and the British Columbia Recreation and Parks Association in mind.

In addition to asking residents to book their appointments, which must be done in 45-minute intervals, the District is also asking anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms to stay home until further notice.

READ MORE: District to boost fees for various services

Currently no drop-ins will be permitted at the facility and appointments are available for membership or pass holders only. The District added that the pool section of the facility will remain closed until sufficient safety guidelines can be implemented.

“The District staff are committed to maintaining proper sanitation procedures, which include regular hand washing and sanitation of high-touch surfaces,” the District said in the release. “We understand these measures may be inconvenient, but we thank you for your cooperation in helping to ensure the health and safety of employees and other Fitness Centre users.”

Houston Today has reached out to the District for more information on specifics pertaining to enhanced sanitary measures and when the pool will be reopened to residents.


trevor.hewitt@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Caught off guard’: B.C.’s online independent schools criticize funding cuts
Next story
Poulton and 9th intersection closed until completion of downtown beautification

Just Posted

Community Response Network says thanks to healthcare workers on World Elder Abuse Day

Houston coordinator Carroll Airey surprised over 100 workers with cupcakes and goodies

Poulton and 9th intersection closed until completion of downtown beautification

The District is entering into its third week of a 20-week long downtown revitalization project

District reopens Fitness Centre; users must book appointments in advance

Facility was closed on March 16 to prevent spread of COVID-19

Telkwa named site for power-boosting capacitor for Kitimat LNG power supply

BC Hydro releases plan to beef up power carrying capacity of line from Prince George to the coast

Silverthorne students use technology to learn more about the outdoors

A special app helped identify plants and birds

CERB to be extended by eight weeks amid gradual post-COVID reopening: Trudeau

Details to be rolled out on possible other CERB changes

Dramatic sky in the East Kootenay during last Saturday’s storm

Thunderstorms rolled through the East Kootenay on Saturday, June 13

One year after prison escape, Greater Victoria residents still don’t feel safe

‘I don’t want to constantly have to be on guard,’ residents react to murder charges

B.C. to drop retail liquor markup for liquor-licensed businesses

Discount applies starting the end of July due to COVID-19

CN confirms employee death on property in Northern B.C.

CN email statement said fatality was close to Prince Rupert

‘Caught off guard’: B.C.’s online independent schools criticize funding cuts

The education ministry is changing funding for 16 schools

VIDEO: Salmon babies in safe haven on Vancouver Island before hitting open ocean

Marble River Hatchery fish get a one-month all-inclusive stay at the Quatsino Lodge

Canada-U.S. border closure to be extended until July 21

Border has been shut since March

Poor construction, maintenance driving up B.C. strata insurance rates

Financial regulator finds water damage a major factor

Most Read