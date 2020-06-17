Playground equipment at District of Houston parks can now be used again but sanitization strongly advised. (Angelique Houlihan photo)

District re-opens fitness centre, playgrounds

By-Mac campground remains closed

The District of Houston continues to gradually re-open recreation facilities closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Its latest move is re-opening the fitness centre, albeit with limitations, as of June 15.

Centre use is by appointments only and there’s a 45-minute limit on use.

Appointments are also for membership holders only and no drop-ins are permitted.

“Members of the public experiencing signs and symptoms of a cough or fever are not permitted to use the fitness centre and will be refused service,” said District of Houston chief administrative officer Gerald Pinchbeck.

“The District staff are committed to maintaining proper sanitation procedures which include regular hand-washing and sanitation of high-touch surfaces,” he said.

Pinchbeck added that while the measures may be inconvenient, the District thanks people for their co-operation in helping to ensure the safety and health of District employees and fitness centre users.

The pool, however, remains closed pending word from the Lifesaving Society, a national organization dedicated to safety in the water, that it is safe to do so.

“Right now they are waiting to see the impacts of the opening of outdoor pools and waterfronts,” the District indicated.

The District has also re-opened its parks and playgrounds but is strong advising users to adhere to public safety guidance measures.

“Playground equipment is not being cleaned or disinfected by staff,” stated a District release.

And it is strongly advising parents, guardians and others to refrain from visiting if sick, to maintain the two metres (six feet) of physical distancing between themselves and other family units and to sanitize their hands, and that of their children, before using playground equipment and immediately after.

Parents and guardians are also being advised to closely monitor the activities of their children.

Crowds are also to be avoided and hand sanitation is also advised after using a public bathroom or public water fountain.

The openings, for now, do not include the Bymac Park campsite and recreation venues such as the baseball fields and rodeo grounds also remain closed.

“No formal bookings for park spaces will be done at this time. It is the personal responsibility of parks and outdoor playground equipment users to ensure they are taking precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the District stated.

The gradual re-opening of District playgrounds followed the re-opening of selected provincial parks first to daytime use in May and then for camping as of the beginning of June.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Provinces want flexibility on using $14B in federal transfer funds: Moe

Just Posted

Houston Secondary School graduation

The ceremony was a two-part affair — with a grad class of… Continue reading

Concentrated effort needed to provide local housing, study finds

Government agencies, developers, industry and residents should be involved

Public support key to Dungate Community Forest expansion

Proposal has economic and other benefits for community

Surprise event planned for Houston Christian School grads

Drive by celebration also being held

Large number of Houston Christian School students return

Principal says it’s a sign of confidence from parents

CERB to be extended by eight weeks amid gradual post-COVID reopening: Trudeau

Details to be rolled out on possible other CERB changes

COVID-19: B.C. prepares for spas, resorts, recreational sports

11 new cases, one new outbreak in long-term care

Bar brings back live music as B.C.’s top doc warns singing spreads COVID-19

‘The hardest part is reminding people that they can’t dance, which isn’t easy,’ pub operator says

Physical distancing for vehicles, horses, hikers urged in B.C.

B.C. Horse Council has signs available for rural roads

Inclusion of Indigenous reps after oil spill part of ‘reconciliation’: Suzuki Foundation

David Suzuki Foundation calls for transparency, inclusion of First Nations monitors after oil spills

Dramatic sky in the East Kootenay during weekend storm

Thunderstorms rolled through the East Kootenay on Saturday, June 13

One year after prison escape, Greater Victoria residents still don’t feel safe

‘I don’t want to constantly have to be on guard,’ residents react to murder charges

B.C. to drop retail liquor markup for liquor-licensed businesses

Discount applies starting the end of July due to COVID-19

CN confirms employee death on property in Northern B.C.

CN email statement said fatality was close to Prince Rupert

Most Read