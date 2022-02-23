District of Houston youth survey completed

The District of Houston is in the process of assessing challenges faced by social services in town. (File photo/Houston Today)

The District of Houston (DOH) recently completed a youth survey to understand the needs of youth in the community, including literacy programs, recreation, job training, mental health and addictions and education. The survey is one of the various engagement activities part of the Houston Social Services Opportunities Assessment.

According to DOH Chief Administration Officer Michael Dewar, 47 responses were obtained for the youth survey. The DOH does not have the preliminary results as of yet.

READ MORE: Economic activity on the increase in Houston

“This Assessment aims to know which social services are provided in the community, the challenges these organizations experience, the main needs of vulnerable populations in Houston, and the gaps between existing social services and the population’s needs,” Dewar told Houston Today.

“The Assessment why capped? also seeks to identify opportunities for social services providers and the District of Houston to address existing challenges. Some of the areas covered by the assessment include food security, transportation access and isolation, mental health, addictions, education, recreation (youth programming), and victims services,” he continued.

READ MORE: First return on Cleanfarms pilot project

Data gathering has also involved a general public survey which garnered 48 responses, interviews and meetings with key organizations’ representatives, a self-guided conversations toolkit, and interviews with people accessing social services in Houston.

The next steps in the process will be guided by the outcomes of the assessment, according to Dewar.

“The assessment is expected to be ready by the middle of April 2022. The plan is that this assessment will be used as a tool for advocacy and guidance on how social services providers can address existing challenges and identify how the district can support organizations to address the challenges,” he said.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.