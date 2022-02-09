District of Houston updates employee travel expense policy

Employees of the District of Houston are having their travel expense meal allowance increased to take into account inflation and other factors.

Council at its meeting Feb. 1, as part of an updated employee travel policy, agreed that the daily meal allowance should total $85 — $20 for breakfast, $22 for lunch and $43 for dinner.

“The policy has been identified by staff as needing to be updated based on inflation rates, current practices, and industry standards with the return of in-person events and training courses,” corporate services officer Holly Brown explained in a briefing memo.

She said there was to be a strong focus on training involving travel given the significant turnover of senior staffers in 2021 and, specifically, of leisure services employees.

The updated policy recognizes the current practice that most travel and accommodation is booked in advance by the District itself, meaning that no reimbursement is required.

“Mileage reimbursement amounts are updated to be based on current rates set by the province to allow flexibility surrounding changes in the price of fuel,” Brown added.

There will be no reimbursement if an employee fails to follow through on the purpose that made travel necessary.

There will also be no spousal allowance for registration fees, something that had been the practice for several years regardless, Brown wrote.

Receipts will be needed for actual cost reimbursements for registration fees, airfare, fuel expenses, mileage, parking fees, vehicle rentals, taxis and ferries and accommodation.

Should an employee stay in private accommodations, an allowance of $30 for each night is provided.