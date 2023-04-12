District of Houston tucks away major grant

The District of Houston has tucked away the newest major grant received from the provincial government in a Bulkley Valley Credit Union bank account where it is earning 4.7 per cent interest.

The $1.759 million grant is part of $1 billion sent by the provincial government to local governments around the province last month.

That $1 billion is part of a substantial provincial surplus that either had to be spent by the end of March or used to reduce the overall provincial debt.

A large portion of the grant has already been spoken for in that $1 million has been allocated to make up for a budget shortfall in the cost of this summer’s 10th St. reconstruction project.

The District had originally set aside $3.030 million for the work only to have the lowest tender come in at $4.118 million.

As of now, there is no indication of how the District might spend the rest of the money.

In a memo to council, finance director Jennifer Larson said the savings account route was chosen inasmuch as the $1 million to top up the 10th Street budget will be needed this year.

She said the District’s investment policy will be brought to council “in the near future so that long term decisions can be made on the optimal investment of excess funds currently being held in the savings account and term deposits.”

Steelhead Park contract extended

Council has agreed to extend the contract the District has with Blue Sky Landscaping at Steelhead Park for 2023.

The previous contract expired the end of October of last year but the extension was approved as it would assist newer senior staffers in building up their knowledge of local parks, said District chief administrative officer Michael Dewar.

And that in turn will help develop a District parks management plan, he said.

The previous contract was for four years, beginning in 2019, and was for $62,758.40 each year.

There was also a provision for a charge of $35 for any extra work that was not in the contract terms but which was required by the District.

Dewar said District staffers are happy with the work done by Blue Sky.

Council can extend contracts provided the period is not longer than five years, Swift said of provisions in the Community Charter which guides District decisions.

Tax penalty deferment approved

People who have not paid property taxes by the due date of July 2 this year now have until Oct. 31 to do so before being penalized.

But after that the maximum penalty allowed under provincial legislation of 10 per cent will apply, council decided after considering a number of options presented by finance director Jennifer Larson.

The District had traditionally set July 31 as the due date and was to change that to July 2 this year.

But “due to the temporarily curtailment of operations at the Canfor sawmill and unknown long-term impacts, staff is suggesting that the penalty due date be deferred until Oct. 31, 2023 to allow local taxpayers some flexibility in payment of the property taxes for 2023,” Larson said in presenting options to council.

She said there would be a negligible reduction in the revenue from penalties estimated at $27,000 a year.

No objection to separate residential lot

Council has said it has no objection to Greg Hafter subdividing a portion of a lot at 1014 Dungate Drive for use as a separate residential lot.

The lot is within the Agriculture Land Reserve and the application must be considered by the Agriculture Land Commission and approved by the commission before the District can continue with approval.

And it is up to the applicant to seek approval from the commission for the lot subdivision application.

“However, a council resolution approving the forwarding of the application is required before it will be considered by the Agriculture Land Commission,” chief administrative officer Michael Dewar noted in a memo to council.

“If the subdivision application is approved by the Agricultural Land Commission, staff will continue to consider and progress the application at the municipal level,” he wrote.